His House Trailer Pulls Back the Curtain on the Horrors Faced by Refugees

The first trailer for His House, a new horror film from Netflix, stuns its viewers with a horrifying and all-too-real scenario: Imagine being forced to leave your home and flee to another country because you fear for your life and the life of your spouse. After you are granted asylum in a foreign land, no one seems to want you there. And just when you think your new home might be safe, a series of horrifying incidents proves that you’re still in danger.

After a married couple (played by actors Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu) escape their turbulent home country, they have to earn their citizenship by living in a run-down house without incident. But the property they’re living in seems to be haunted by ghosts and/or demons that want to take the couple’s sanity. The refugees have to keep it together or they could lose everything.

The unsettling imagery and body horror on display aren’t the scariest parts of the trailer; it’s the fact that we as audience members don’t know if this couple are actually being haunted by spirits or if everything they’re experiencing is in their heads. The idea that they were granted asylum but still aren’t safe from their minds might be the most terrifying horror concept of 2020 so far.

Mosaku and Dirisu’s performances in the trailer alone are award-worthy. The film will also feature former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith in a supporting role.

The wealth of talent and the extremely poignant premise will make His House a must-see when it arrives on Netflix October 30th.