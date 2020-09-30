Four Questions With V.E. Schwab on Her New Novel The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue!

Earlier this year, Tor Books sat down with author V.E. Schwab to talk about her upcoming book, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue! A vibrant novel that is all about living life to the fullest, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue will be available from Tor Books on October 6, 2020. Check out what the author had to say about her inspiration, and her favorite quality about Addie!

[Transcript follows.]

What inspired you to write The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue?

V.E. Schwab: My first idea for The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue came from Peter Pan, actually, and thinking about how sad it is to forget and how much sadder it would be to be forgotten.

How did your art history background influence The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue?

VES: Many people don’t know that I have a background in art history, and art is something that plays a huge, huge factor in the book because Addie discovers that she can influence artists and be a kind of muse. And I definitely was able to pull on that academic background, as much as I was able to, to look at the different schools of art in different time periods and wonder how would a muse have touched these pieces.

What is it like writing a standalone versus a series?

VES: Writing a standalone versus a series is a really interesting experience because I’ve done both now and I think there’s a level of relief that comes with a standalone. You get to set down a very heavy weight at the end of a very long day, and it gets to be by itself, not in conversation with other works. I loved it, I think both have their place. I definitely think some stories need to be a series, but Addie needed to be one book.

What is your favorite quality about Addie as a character?

VES: My favorite quality about Addie is her stubbornness. I wrote on a postcard when I was first starting the book, ‘a defiant kind of joy’. That became the kind of core tenet for Addie’s character—that’s how you survive 300 years. For Addie, she is a relentless optimist and in the face of so much, so much hardship, she just wants to be defiantly joyful.