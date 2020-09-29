Spotify and DC Comics Will Release Original Batman Podcast

Image: Spotify

The Dark Knight is coming for your ears: Spotify and DC Comics announced today that they’re releasing an original, narrative podcast about Batman from The Dark Knight screenwriter David Goyer. The project, titled Batman Unburied, is the first from a recently-announced collaboration between Spotify and the comics colossus.

The two companies announced their partnership earlier this year: Warner Bros. will license its characters to Spotify to create a slate of original podcasts.

Spotify has recently doubled down on podcasts as it takes on giants like Apple and newcomers like Luminary, signing up personalities like Joe Rogan and studios like Gimlet and The Ringer to create original content for its subscribers. This partnership will bring Spotify some highly-recognizable characters in the hopes that interested listeners will sign up for the service to check out what their favorite characters are up to. They’re not the first to try this out: Marvel signed with Stitcher for something similar last year, after it ran a pair of seasons about Wolverine. It also signed with fiction startup Serial Box last year for a handful of print/audio projects.

Of all the characters to get out of the gate with, Batman is the perfect choice. Goyer, who’s written a number of films about the character over the years, created the story and will serve as producer. According to Deadline, it’ll “explore the ‘darker’ aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology,” and is expected to debut sometime next year.

In a statement, Goyer noted that he’s a fan of the medium, and noted that “we’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

If you’re already a subscriber, you can follow the podcast now.