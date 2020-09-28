Production Resumes on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series

Image: Amazon

We’re one step closer to finding out what Amazon’s Middle-earth spectacular is about: As Deadline reports, filming of the epic series has resumed in New Zealand.

Alas, there are no new hints to the mysterious content of the series, which is set during the Second Age (all 3,441 years of it). As previously reported, J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) directed the first two episodes, which were just about done when the pandemic shut down production back in March. The shutdown led into a planned hiatus during New Zealand’s winter. As expected, the writing team used the hiatus to plan and work on scripts for season two; it was announced last fall that Amazon had already renewed the show for a second season.

Back in January, Amazon revealed the cast for the series, which includes Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Robert Aramayo (Mindhunter), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Owain Arthur (The One and Only Ivan), Nazanin Boniadi (Passengers), and others. “We still have a few key roles to cast,” the studio said at the time, while opting not to confirm who any of these actors will be playing.

There is (still) no official title or release date for the series, which is expected to run for at least five seasons.