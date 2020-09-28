Tor.com

Lara Elena Donnelly Enters Jim Henson’s Labyrinth

Mon Sep 28, 2020
In December, BOOM! Studios imprint Archaia is set to publish a new story from the world of Labyrinth. Written by Lara Elena Donnelly, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Masquerade #1 takes us back to the movie’s dreamy ball sequence—but from a new perspective.

As BOOM!’s summary says:

You’re invited to the ball of the season! But all is not as it seems with the guests of Jareth’s famous Masquerade, as one of the partygoers slowly awakens to the reality of her topsy-turvy existence in the Goblin Kingdom after Sarah’s escape from the ball. As this mysterious participant puts together the pieces of who she is and where she is, her discoveries could unravel the very fabric of this fantasy world!

This issue is described as a one-shot, but that summary certainly sounds like it could lead to yet more stories in this (potentially unraveling) magical world. Donnelly is joined by artists French Carlomagno (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Pius Bak (Firefly: The Sting; The Magicians: Alice’s Story), and Samantha Dodge (who illustrated the upcoming graphic novel version of Sarah J. Maas’s Catwoman: Soulstealer). The two gorgeous covers seen above are by Jenny Frison and Evan Cagle.

Donnelly’s debut novel, Amberloughwas nominated for the Nebula and Lambda Literary Awards; the series conclusion, Amnesty, was published last year.

