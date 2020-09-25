Marvel is Reportedly Making a Nick Fury Series For Disney+

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

It looks like Marvel is setting up another series for Disney+, one that will follow Samuel L. Jackson’s character Nick Fury, according to Variety.

If accurate, the series could reveal more about one of the franchise’s most enigmatic characters.

According to Variety, the series will see the return of Jackson to reprise the character, last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jackson has played Fury since 2008’s Iron Man, where he appeared in a brief cameo in the very first of Marvel’s well-known tag scenes. At the time, his appearance amounted to a sort of joke in the movie’s coda.

That joke spun out into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, and saw Jackson return for numerous appearances through the franchise—playing a major role in the first Avengers film, as well as the more recent Captain Marvel.

In many ways, Nick Fury is one of the biggest pieces of connective tissue in the MCU, helping to bring together the original Avengers team. A series about the character could be a useful thing as Marvel begins advancing into its fourth phase with a brand new collection of characters in the years ahead. Fury could potentially help bridge the gap between new and old generations.

Should the series go forward, it’ll be another addition to the larger Marvel franchise that’s soon to appear on Disney+, which includes shows like WandaVision (set to debut sometime this year), as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.