New Trailer for Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor Shows Off a New Haunted House

Netflix has released a new trailer for the next installment of its haunted house anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, showing off another season of creepy paranormal encounters in an overly-large estate.

The series is a followup to Netflix’s 2019 series, The Haunting of Hill House, based on the classic horror novel by Shirley Jackson. That series followed five siblings as they dealt with paranormal experiences as children and as adults. Prior to its release, series creator Mike Flanagan noted that the season would tell a complete story—there wouldn’t be a season 2: “I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it.”

However, he explained that “I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either. So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

When Netflix renewed the series, it revealed that it was approaching the property as an anthology, in which each season features a different story and different cast. This next season would be based on Henry James’ novel The Turn of the Screw, and titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, and would follow a governess who brings a pair of siblings to her home, only to have supernatural forces prey on them. From the looks of things, this season will once again follow some characters through a couple of timelines as they deal with supernatural forces within the Bly Manor as children and as adults.

Earlier this summer, Vanity Fair released a first look at the series, showing some departures from the original novel: It’s set in America, following a tutor in 1987, and the series will draw on other elements from James’ other works.

The series will debut October 9th, in just a couple of weeks to get you in the mood for Halloween.