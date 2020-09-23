Catch Cory Doctorow’s Virtual Lecture Series This October

Join Cory Doctorow for a lecture series in celebration of his new novel, Attack Surface! Doctorow will be speaking on a different topic at each event, where he will be joined by esteemed guests. Visit bit.ly/doctorowtour for tickets and more information!
October 13th — Politics & Protest
Hosted by The Strand at 8pm ET
With guests Ron Deibert and Eva Galperin
October 14th — Cross-Medium SciFi
Hosted by Brookline Booksmith at 8pm ET
With guests Amber Benson and John Rogers
October 15th — Intersectionality: Race, Surveillance, and Tech and its History
Hosted by Booksmith at 5pm PT
With guests Malkia Cyril and Meredith Whittaker
October 16th — SciFi Genre
Hosted by Fountain Bookstore at 6pm ET via Crowdcast
With guests Sarah Gailey and Chuck Wendig
October 19th — Cyberpunk and Post-Cyberpunk
Hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop at 7pm CT
With guests Bruce Sterling and Chris Brown
October 20th — Tech in Sci-Fi
Hosted by Interabang at 7pm CT
With guests Ken Liu and Annalee Newitz
October 21st — Little Revolutions
Hosted by Skylight Books at 5pm PT
With guests Tochi Onyebuchi and Bethany C. Morrow
October 22nd — OpSec & Personal Cyber-Security: How Can You Be Safe?
Hosted by Third Place Books at 5pm PT
With guests Runa Sandvik and Window Snyder
