Catch Cory Doctorow’s Virtual Lecture Series This October

Join Cory Doctorow for a lecture series in celebration of his new novel, Attack Surface! Doctorow will be speaking on a different topic at each event, where he will be joined by esteemed guests. Visit bit.ly/doctorowtour for tickets and more information!

​October 13th — Politics & Protest

Hosted by The Strand at ​8​pm ET

With guests Ron Deibert and Eva Galperin

October 14th — Cross-Medium SciFi

Hosted by Brookline Booksmith at 8pm ET

With guests Amber Benson and ​John Rogers

​​October 15th — Intersectionality: Race, Surveillance, and Tech and its History

Hosted by Booksmith at 5pm PT

With guests Malkia Cyril and Meredith Whittaker

October 16th — SciFi Genre

Hosted by Fountain Bookstore at ​6pm ET​​ via Crowdcast

With guests Sarah Gailey and Chuck Wendig

October 19th — Cyberpunk and Post-Cyberpunk

Hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop at ​7pm CT

With guests Bruce Sterling and Chris Brown

October 20th — Tech in Sci-Fi

Hosted by Interabang at 7pm CT

With guests Ken Liu and Annalee Newitz

October 21st — Little Revolutions

Hosted by Skylight Books at 5pm PT

With guests Tochi Onyebuchi and Bethany C. Morrow

October 22nd — OpSec & Personal Cyber-Security: How Can You Be Safe?

Hosted by Third Place Books at 5pm PT

With guest​s Runa Sandvik and Window Snyder​