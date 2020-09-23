Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Catch Cory Doctorow’s Virtual Lecture Series This October

Wed Sep 23, 2020 2:32pm Post a comment Favorite This

Join Cory Doctorow for a lecture series in celebration of his new novel, Attack Surface! Doctorow will be speaking on a different topic at each event, where he will be joined by esteemed guests. Visit bit.ly/doctorowtour for tickets and more information!

 

​October 13th — Politics & Protest
Hosted by The Strand at ​8​pm ET
With guests Ron Deibert and Eva Galperin

October 14th — Cross-Medium SciFi
Hosted by Brookline Booksmith at 8pm ET
With guests Amber Benson and ​John Rogers

​​October 15th — Intersectionality: Race, Surveillance, and Tech and its History
Hosted by Booksmith at 5pm PT
With guests Malkia Cyril and Meredith Whittaker

October 16th — SciFi Genre
Hosted by Fountain Bookstore at ​6pm ET​​ via Crowdcast
With guests Sarah Gailey and Chuck Wendig

October 19th — Cyberpunk and Post-Cyberpunk
Hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop at ​7pm CT
With guests Bruce Sterling and Chris Brown

October 20th — Tech in Sci-Fi
Hosted by Interabang at 7pm CT
With guests Ken Liu and Annalee Newitz

October 21st — Little Revolutions
Hosted by Skylight Books at 5pm PT
With guests Tochi Onyebuchi and Bethany C. Morrow

October 22nd — OpSec & Personal Cyber-Security: How Can You Be Safe?
Hosted by Third Place Books at 5pm PT
With guest​s Runa Sandvik and Window Snyder​

 

Buy Attack Surface from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.