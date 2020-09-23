Black Widow Will Have to Complete Her Mission in 2021

BLACK WIDOW Official Trailer (2020) Scarlett Johansson, Marvel Superhero Movie HD

Fans of the MCU are going to have to wait a little longer to see Black Widow‘s solo movie. According to Variety, Disney will be moving the debut of Scarlett Johansson’s film from November 6th, 2020 to May 7th, 2021. Unfortunately, the delay of Black Widow will also result in several other MCU properties being pushed back.

Although Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was scheduled for release on May 7, 2021, it will now premiere on July 9th, 2021. And Eternals, which was going to come out on February 21st, 2021, is now going to drop on November 5th, 2021. All of these schedule changes mean that this will be the first time in over a decade that Marvel won’t release any films in theaters.

Since the shows and movies are interconnected, there’s no telling how all of these moves may affect the release of future Disney+ shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier or She-Hulk. But despite all the bad news, there’s still two Marvel projects to look forward to this year.

On October 16th, 2020, the supernatural tv series Helstrom will drop on Hulu. And although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, there’s a still a chance that WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ by the end of 2020. Judging by the fact the trailer has over 9 million views on youtube and counting, fans are clearly hungry for more MCU content. Hopefully, these two shows can hold them over until Black Widow gets her day in the cinemas next May.