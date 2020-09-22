Saga Press Will Celebrate The Year’s Best Science Fiction With a Special Event

Saga Press is bringing us a state of the union address about the world of sci-fi next week. The award-winning imprint is hosting an event that will bring a few authors from The Year’s Best Science Fiction: Volume 1 together to talk about how the genre fared in 2019, in a panel of extremely talented and diverse voices from across the sci-fi genre.

Author Malka Older, who won the Prometheus Award in 2019 for State Tectonics and published a collection of short fiction and poetry entitled …and Other Disasters will be in attendance. Fans will also hear from Fonda Lee, who won the 2018 Fantasy World Award for Jade City (which is being adapted into a tv show for Peacock).

Author Fran Wilde, who won an Andre Norton Award and Compton Crook Award for her novel Updraft and recently published An Explorer’s Cartography of Already Settled Lands in 2020 and, Elizabeth Bear, a multiple-time Hugo-award winner who recently published The Red-Stained Wings, will be on the panel as well. The last author on the panel is Charlie Jane Anders: When she’s not giving us writing advice from her book Never Say You Can’t Survive, she’s writing Locus Award-winning books like All the Birds in the Sky.

And rounding out the group of presenters as the panel moderator is Jonathan Strahan, the editor who put The Year’s Best Science Fiction: Volume 1 together, described as “short works from some of the most lauded science fiction authors, as well as rising stars, this collection displays the top talent and the cutting-edge cultural moments that affect our lives, dreams, and stories”.

If you’re looking forward to the book, want to RSVP to attend this event, or just bask in all the sci-fi goodness, you can click the link here.