Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s WandaVision

Marvel Studios unveiled its first trailer for its live-action Disney+ series last night, WandaVision, and it looks like it’ll be a strange trip.

Vision was first introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Tony Stark uploaded his home’s AI, J.A.R.V.I.S. into a body that Ultron had created for itself. Vision became his own person, and fought alongside the Avengers in Sokovia and alongside Stark’s allies after the introduction of the resulting Sokovia Accords. Vision fell in love with Wanda Maximoff, and the two became partners, up to the events of Avengers: Infinity War, during which Vision perished when Thanos forcibly pulled the Mind Stone from his head.

This series is set in the aftermath, and it looks like Vision isn’t quite as dead as he seems. The teaser spins through a number of different TV eras as Vision and Wanda finds themselves in a new home. But it’s not long before Vision begins to notice some strange things. He can’t remember where he came from, and when he helps a woman, she tells him that he had died. It’s a bit of a headtrip, and it seems like Vision isn’t dead, but is in some sort of artificial afterlife. There’s also a nice little Easter Egg at one point: Vision walking along a street during what looks like Halloween, dressed in the character’s original costume from the comics.

The series is part of a new slate of live-action shows for Disney’s streaming platform, and will be part of the franchise’s “Phase Four” releases. That phase includes movies like Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as a handful of live-action TV shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. Of that lot, WandaVision is the first to debut on Disney + (a change from plans earlier this year. Disney scheduled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for an August debut, but the Coronavirus shut the production on that series down.) The show had been scheduled for December, but this latest trailer doesn’t say when it’ll debut—just coming soon.