The Croods 2: A New Age Trailer Ventures to a Vast and Vibrant World

A family of cavepeople as colorful as the Croods deserve a setting that compliments their big and bright personalities. Fortunately, the new trailer for the upcoming sequel promises to open up their world with a host of new creatures, locations and dangers. But they won’t be the only humans fighting to stay alive in a prehistoric world in The Croods 2: A New Age.

In the trailer, when the Crood family discovers a colorful and rich area full of strange trees and plants, they also encounter another group of humans that call themselves the Bettermans. These new survivors have lived a life of safety and luxury behind the walls they built around their home. But after Eep (Crood) takes the teenage Dawn Betterman beyond the walls, the Bettermans and the Crood’s new home is threatened by a group of fierce creatures.

Although this movie is aimed at a younger audience, the voice cast would appeal to audiences of any age. Nicolas Cage’s Grug, Ryan Reynolds Guy and Emma Stone’s Eep have all returned as members of the Crood family. Peter Dinklage’s Phil, Leslie Mann’s Hope and Kelly Marie Tran’s Dawn will join the cast as part of the new Betterman family. The trailer demonstrates that all these famous voices handle bounce well off each other and elevate every line and joke we hear.

As with most films nowadays, the pandemic has forced The Croods 2: A New Age to change its release date several times. But as of today, the movie is scheduled to be released on November 25th.