Welcome to Garbagetown: Revealing The Past Is Red by Catherynne M. Valente

Catherynne M. Valente returns with a gripping vision of our own drowned future. We’re thrilled to share the cover for The Past Is Red, arriving July 20, 2021 from Tordotcom Publishing.

The future is blue. Endless blue…except for a few small places that float across the hot, drowned world left behind by long-gone fossil fuel-guzzlers. One of those patches is a magical place called Garbagetown.

Tetley Abednego is the most beloved girl in Garbagetown, but she’s the only one who knows it. She’s the only one who knows a lot of things: that Garbagetown is the most wonderful place in the world, that it’s full of hope, that you can love someone and 66% hate them all at the same time.

But Earth is a terrible mess, hope is a fragile thing, and a lot of people are very angry with her. Then Tetley discovers a new friend, a terrible secret, and more to her world than she ever expected.