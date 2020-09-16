Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Love and Monsters Trailer Shows Humor, Heart, and Huge Creatures

Wed Sep 16, 2020 1:31pm 3 comments 3 Favorites [+]

Maintaining long-distance relationships can be really hard when you’re in the middle of a monster-pocalypse. But legions of giant creatures and their huge destructive potential won’t stop Joel from trying to reach his girlfriend in the trailer for Love and Monsters.

The preview begins when Joel’s (Dylan O’ Brien) date with Aimee (Jessica Henwick) is interrupted by the news that kaiju are attacking his hometown. After the couple is separated, Joel witnesses his parents being crushed by one of the giant creatures. Sometime after their death, he makes contact with Aimee via radio and decides to set off on a journey in a monster-ridden world to find her.

While the premise of the movie sounds as dark as series like Attack on Titan, the trailer’s bright colors and frequent jokes indicate the movie won’t take itself too seriously. The preview is made even better by the presence of a samurai-sword wielding Michael Rooker, busting Joel’s chops and slicing monsters to pieces.

Unlike Joel, you won’t have to leave your house to partake in the story of Love and Monsters. The movie will be available to stream on PVOD on October 16th.

Buy To Hold Up the Sky from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.