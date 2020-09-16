Henchmen Looks Like a Delightful Animated Anti-Superhero Movie

Superheroes are everywhere these days (well, not in 2020), and as seen by shows like HBO’s Watchmen, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, and Amazon’s The Boys, there’s plenty of space for creators to explore the implications of superpowered humans.

A new animated film, Henchmen, is set to hit VOD and virtual theaters next month, and judging from its first trailer, it looks like a fun take on the genre.

The film is set in a world where there are plenty of superheroes like the Friendly Force Five and villains like Sharkhands, Doctor Man Baby and The Glutinator, and they’re mainstream enough to run ads recruiting help. One aficionado, Lester (voiced by Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch), joins the “Union of Evil” as a henchmen, only to find that he’s not cut out for the role until he accidentally dons a superhero suit.

When one of the world’s biggest supervillains—Baron Blackout—threatens their home, he has to bring together some of his friends to save the world. The film boasts an impressive cast: it includes James Marsden (Westworld), Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), Alfred Molina (Spider-man 2), Will Sasso (Klaus), Nathan Fillion (Firely), Rob Riggle (The Daily Show), Jane Krakowski (Open Season), Craig Robinson (The Office), and Bobcat Goldthwait (Bob’s Burgers).

The film isn’t exactly a new one: It was slated for a 2016 release, but didn’t end up in theaters until 2018—for a limited release in Canada. With the COVID-19 pandemic closing down theaters and driving a number of releases to VOD and virtual theaters, it seems that distributors are looking for new projects to release to a movie-going public that’s looking for new things to watch.

The film is set to be released on digital platforms on October 9th.