Anthony Mackie Takes Audiences on a Strange and Deadly Trip in the Trailer for Synchronic

At the start of the Synchronic trailer, an EMT named Dennis (Jamie Dornan) promises to show his coworker Steve (Anthony Mackie) something he’s never seen before. The preview’s trippy imagery, twisty narrative, and tense atmosphere culminate in an experience that might be new to audiences, too.

Around the same time that Mackie’s Steve learns he has an inoperable brain tumor, he discovers the existence of a new drug raging in New Orleans. While it’s unclear exactly where it comes from, the trailer shows that people who take the new narcotic experience vivid and wild visions that permanently alter their perspective of reality. Knowing that his time is running out, Steve voluntarily gets hooked on the drug and starts to go on wild trips of his own.

While Dennis searches for his missing daughter and begs his friend to deal with reality, we see Steve appear in arctic tundras, fiery landscapes, and an extremely creepy campfire setting. As his mind unravels, the unsettling visuals and discordant score ramp up the tension.

If you’re interested in taking this trip with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan on October 23rd, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took to Instagram to recommend that you either do it as safely as possible or wait until it comes on VOD.