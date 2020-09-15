This is the Way to Watch the First Trailer for The Mandalorian’s Second Season

Lucasfilm has released a first look at the upcoming second season for its live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

The short teaser trailer gives us a good idea of where we’ll be headed this season, including a number of new planets as Din Djarin takes on the mission to deliver the Child to whatever Jedi he can track down.

The trailer features some dialogue from the first season’s finale, in which the Armorer tells Din Djarin a bit about Mandalore’s conflict with the Jedi Order, and how he has to bring the Child to them in order to keep him safe.

That seems to be the mission ahead of the pair—track down a Jedi and hand off the Child to them. Along the way, it looks as though they’re going to visit a number of new worlds, and get into quite a bit more trouble.

We see the pair end up in what looks like a port city for a cruise, back on Tatooine, an ice planet, and some sort of run down city, all while encountering a pair of X-Wing fighters who give chase, as well as some more scout troopers, a fighting ring, and some individuals who look very much like Jedi-in-hiding. There’s also some familiar faces in the form of Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

Entertainment Weekly previewed the season last week, and in it, creator Jon Favreau noted that we can expect to see a bunch of new characters on the Outer Rim, and that the season will be a bit less episodic than the first season. The mission to bring The Child to safety seems to be the big arc for this season, and it looks like there’s a lot of people on their tail all over the galaxy, from other outlaws to the Empire.

What we don’t see is Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), nor any sign of some of the existing characters that are supposed to be joining the season at some point: as Bo-Katan Kryze (played by Katie Sackoff), Ahsoka Tano (reportedly played by Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett or Captain Rex (played by Temuera Morrison), or actors like Michael Biehn (The Terminator) or Timothy Olyphant (Justified). There is a one-eyed alien named Gore Keresh who warns Din Djarin that a fighting ring is no place for a Child, which is soon confirmed as a fight breaks out.

We’ll find out how this all plays out when the second, eight-episode season of the series debuts on Disney+ on October 30th.