Watch the First Teaser for Showtime’s Moon Comedy Series, Moonbase 8

Not long after Netflix debuted its Space Force-inspired series Space Force, Showtime is getting in on the space comedy game with a show of its own: Moonbase 8, starring Fred Armisen (Portlandia, SNL), Tim Heidecker (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Us), and John C. Reilly (Anchorman, Guardians of the Galaxy).

The network just unveiled a first teaser for the series, which is scheduled to premiere on November 8th.

Showtime picked up the six-episode series back in August from A24, which described it as a comedy about “three subpar astronauts who have high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon.” It follows the three as they undergo training at a simulated moon base, and as they all slowly go mad in one another’s presence.

The short teaser bears that out—we see them working on various experiments and simulated EVAs in isolation, before things take a turn for the worse: they fall into holes, have wayward flares shot at them, pull guns on one another, and contemplate cutting their own tongues out with office supplies.

On Tuesday, Showtime released a full trailer for the series, which shows off the trio as they work with each other (and sometimes against one another) as they try and train to be astronauts.

It looks like it’ll be an entertaining series, and we’ll find out how it works out for them in November.