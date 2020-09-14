Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the First Teaser for Showtime’s Moon Comedy Series, Moonbase 8

Mon Sep 14, 2020 10:19am Post a comment Favorite This

Not long after Netflix debuted its Space Force-inspired series Space Force, Showtime is getting in on the space comedy game with a show of its own: Moonbase 8, starring Fred Armisen (Portlandia, SNL), Tim Heidecker (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Us), and John C. Reilly (Anchorman, Guardians of the Galaxy).

The network just unveiled a first teaser for the series, which is scheduled to premiere on November 8th.

Showtime picked up the six-episode series back in August from A24, which described it as a comedy about “three subpar astronauts who have high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon.” It follows the three as they undergo training at a simulated moon base, and as they all slowly go mad in one another’s presence.

The short teaser bears that out—we see them working on various experiments and simulated EVAs in isolation, before things take a turn for the worse: they fall into holes, have wayward flares shot at them, pull guns on one another, and contemplate cutting their own tongues out with office supplies.

On Tuesday, Showtime released a full trailer for the series, which shows off the trio as they work with each other (and sometimes against one another) as they try and train to be astronauts.

It looks like it’ll be an entertaining series, and we’ll find out how it works out for them in November.

Buy Attack Surface from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.