Nightfire Acquires Catriona Ward’s The Last House on Needless Street And Two More Titles

Nightfire has announced the acquisition of three new titles from Rawblood scribe Catriona Ward. The deal will include the U.S. publication of her Shirley Jackson Award-winning Little Eve, the upcoming The Last House on Needless Street, and a third unnamed title. The Last House on Needless Street will be published in the U.K. by Viper Books.

The Last House on Needless Street promises to incorporate a serial killer, a kidnapped child, and something mysteriously buried in a dark forest into one chilling tale. The anticipation of this novel even had celebrated horror author Stephen King tweeting that he needs a copy.

According to Nightfire Senior Editor Kelly Lonesome, “Catriona Ward’s novel is so ensnaring, her characters so nuanced, and the unique structure of this twisty tale kept me guessing at every turn. By the time I finished reading (and was released from fear’s icy grip), I just knew I had to bring this book to Nightfire where it could really shine. It’s a one-of-a-kind horror story with a deeply empathetic message at its core, and you shouldn’t underestimate Ward’s ability to completely blind-side you.”

Ward had this to say about the announcement: “The Last House of Needless Street has found just the right home with Nightfire – I can’t wait for U.S. readers to meet Ted, Lauren and Olivia the cat. I’m thrilled to entrust this book, as well as the Shirley Jackson Award-winning Little Eve to this exciting new imprint, with its passion for innovative horror and commitment to seeking out new talent. I’m so glad to be part of Nightfire’s journey from the very beginning.”

Given that Ward’s Little Eve also won a Shirley Jackson award for outstanding achievement in 2019, it’s a safe bet to assume that The Last House on Needless Street will attract more praise, accolades, and scares when it hits the shelves. Nightfire plans to publish the new terrifying tale for U.S. audiences in October 2021.