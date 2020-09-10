Watch a First Trailer for Hulu’s Anthology Series Monsterland

Back in 2013, Nathan Ballingrud released his debut collection of short stories, North American Lake Monsters, which Hulu picked up last year for a new anthology series called Monsterland.

The streaming service just debuted its first trailer for the eight-episode anthology series, and it looks like it’ll be a must-watch when the series drops on October 2nd.

The series joins other horror anthologies like Netflix’s Black Mirror, HBO’s Room 104, Syfy’s Channel Zero, and CBS’s Twilight Zone reboot—each series devotes a single story to each episode. Ballingrud’s collection is the perfect material for such a show, featuring a number of horrifying tales about some deeply flawed people. The stories range from a waitress who encounters a man with human skins in the trunk of his car, a family who’s missing their son, a werewolf attack, and more.

The trailer shows off the breadth of those stories without giving too much away. “When you were a little baby,” one character says, “there’s a million yous you can be. A doctor, a lawyer, a bank robber, happy, sad, all different kinds of versions of you.” We see characters find the body of a mermaid on a shoreline, sketchy trucks driving along desolate highways, and people walking through darkened houses, all while everyone involved seems to be losing their grip on reality.

This isn’t the first of Ballingrud’s works to be adapted: a film adaptation of his novella The Visible Filth debuted last year. If the show goes on to get a second season, there’s certainly more material to work with: A second collection, Wounds, hit stores last fall.

Monsterland debuts on October 2nd—just in time to watch for Halloween—and all eight episodes will be available for you to binge all at once.