The Walking Dead Will Shamble To Its End in 2022, Triggering New Spinoff

Screenshot: AMC

After over a decade of gory deaths, shocking twists, and memes of Rick screaming “Carl!” the original Walking Dead tv show is coming to end. As reported by Deadline, the long-running zombie apocalypse series will conclude with a 24 episode final season. But just like the walkers that shamble around the show, the franchise won’t be dying off so easily.

AMC also announced that fans will be getting a spin-off show that will feature Norman Reedus’s Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol in the lead roles in 2023. Considering that Reedus and McBride have so much chemistry onscreen that fans still ship their characters together after a decade, putting those two favorites out in front should make for interesting and compelling television.

Of course, they won’t be the only ones carrying the franchise forward; Fear the Walking Dead will continue to follow The 100 alum Aliycia Debnam-Carey, Garret Dillahunt’s charming cowboy John and whoever else in their crew can stay alive in Texas. AMC will also introduce new characters in The Walking Dead: World Beyond for a scheduled two season run.

New and old faces in the universe may also collide in Scott Gimple’s new Walking Dead Anthology series. Deadline speculated that this new series may use a wide range of characters to tell self-contained stories in each episode. And last but not least, Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes is still anticipated to return for three movies.



Although the original Walking Dead series is shambling into the sunset, there will still be plenty of zombie drama to feast on before we say goodbye to this universe. The next big event fans have to look forward to is the highly anticipated season 10 finale of The Walking Dead airing on October 4th.