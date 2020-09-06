For decades, DragonCon has been a mainstay convention in Atlanta, Georgia, and since 2016, it’s held its own set of genre awards to honor the best works in a variety of categories, ranging from science fiction and fantasy to media tie-ins, video games, movies, television, and more.
Voting for the awards are open to the general public, regardless of whether or not you have a Dragon Con membership. The convention went virtual this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced this year’s winners during a ceremony earlier today.
The list of finalists and winners is below (via File 770), with winners in each category listed in bold. Congratulations to the winners and finalists!
Best Science Fiction Novel
- The Last Emperox by John Scalzi
- The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
- The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson
- Network Effect by Martha Wells
- Wanderers by Chuck Wendig
Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)
- The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- Jade War by Fonda Lee
- Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Dead Astronauts by Jeff VanderMeer
- The Burning White by Brent Weeks
Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel
- Finch Merlin and the Fount of Youth by Bella Forrest
- Catfishing on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer
- The Grace Year by Kim Liggett
- Force Collector by Kevin Shinick
- The Poison Jungle by Tui T. Sutherland
- Cog by Greg van Eekhout
Best Military Science Fiction or Fantasy Novel
- Savage Wars by Jason Anspach & Nick Cole
- Edge of Valor by Josh Hayes
- Aftershocks by Marko Kloos
- Defiance by Bear Ross
- Howling Dark by Christopher Ruocchio
- System Failure by Joe Zieja
Best Alternate History Novel
- Witchy Kingdom by D. J. Butler
- The Girl with No Face by M. H. Boroson
- Revolution by W. L. Goodwater
- As Our World Ends by Jack Hunt
- Up-time Pride and Down-time Prejudice by Mark H. Huston
- A Nation Interrupted by Kevin McDonald
Best Media Tie-In Novel
- Firefly – The Ghost Machine by James Lovegrove
- Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack
- Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War by John Jackson Miller
- Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse
- Aliens: Phalanx by Scott Sigler
Best Horror Novel
- The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
- Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
- Scavenger Hunt by Michaelbrent Collings
- The Pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North
- The Toll by Cherie Priest
Best Comic Book
- Avengers by Jason Aaron, Ed McGuinness
- Bitter Root by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene
- Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett
- Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
- Spider-Woman by Karla Pacheco, Pere Perez, Paulo Siqueira
- Undiscovered Country by Charles Soule, Scott Snyder, Daniele Orlandini, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Matt D. Wilson
Best Graphic Novel
- Battlestar Galactica Counterstrike by John Jackson Miller, Daniel HDR
- Batman Universe by Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Derington
- Black Bolt by Christian Ward, Frazier Irving, Stephanie Hans
- Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
- Mister Miracle by Tom King, Mitch Gerads
- Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1 by James Tynion IV, Werther Dell’Edera
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series
- The Mandalorian – Disney+
- Altered Carbon – Netflix
- Lost In Space – Netflix Originals
- Star Trek: Picard – CBS All Access
- The Expanse – Amazon Prime
- The Witcher – Netflix
- Watchmen – HBO
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by J. J. Abrams
- Ad Astra by James Gray
- Fast Color by Julia Hart
- Joker by Todd Phillips
- Terminator: Dark Fate by Tim Miller
- The Lion King by Jon Favreau
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy PC / Console Game
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment & Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software & 2k Games
- Control – Remedy Entertainment & 505 Games
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions & Sony Interactive
- Gears 5 – The Coalition & Xbox Game Studios
- Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
- The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment & Private Division
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Mobile Game
- Minecraft Earth – Mojang Studios & Xbox Game Studios
- Arknights – Hypergryph, Yostar
- Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios & Activision Games
- Grindstone – Capybara Games Inc.
- Manifold Garden – William Chyr Studio
- Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik & Akupara Games
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Board Game
- Tapestry – Stonemaier Games
- Forgotten Waters – Plaid Hat Games
- Jaws of the Lion – Cephalofair Games
- Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid – Renegade Game Studios
- The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine – Kosmos
- The King’s Dilemma – Horrible Guild Game Studio
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Miniatures / Collectible Card / Role-Playing Game
- Magic: The Gathering: Throne of Eldraine – Wizards of the Coast
- Alien RPG – Free League Publishing
- Battlestar Galactica – Starship Battles: Viper Mk. VII – Ares Games
- Pathfinder Second Edition – Paizo Publishing
- Spectaculars Core Game – Scratchpad Publishing
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Warcry – Games Workshop
