No Time to Die Trailer Makes a Retired James Bond Look Good

While a normal retiree may spend their days playing shuffleboard and kicking their feet up, retired secret agent James Bond spends his shooting down waves of enemies and punching people in the face. The latest No Time to Die trailer gave us a little more insight into why he’s back and provided a tantalizing hint of the action.

Although we knew that Bond is trying to protect the world and Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann from Rami Malek’s Safin, this new preview shows us that the villain is out for revenge. And even though our favorite spy has Ben Whishaw’s Q, Ralph Fiennes’ M, Naomie Harris’s Moneypenny, Ana De Armas’s Paloma, and the new 007 played by Lashana Lynch at his side, he’ll still need help from his old foe, Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), to foil Safin’s plans.

The stacked cast is supported by jaw-dropping action scenes—Bond jumps off a bridge with the support of a thin cable, takes a crazy leap of faith in a motorcycle, and narrowly avoids a tumbling car before angrily shooting it. Meanwhile, the new 007 mows down goons with a variety of weapons and tech, and Paloma takes thugs down…in heels, no less.

If this is truly Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, it looks like the world will be in good hands with the new 007, Paloma, and the rest. We’ll see how this retiree’s story concludes (pandemic-willing) when it debuts November 20th.