CBS All Access’ Free Star Trek Day Will Celebrate 54 Years of Exploration

Exactly 54 years after the Star Trek pilot episode, “The Man Trap”, aired on television, CBS All Access plans to beam up every Trekker in the universe for a full day celebration. On September 8, a day of festivities kicks off with a marathon of episodes taken from everything from the Original Series to Picard, then continues with a series of panels featuring a Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin Green, the legendary George Takei and of course, Patrick Stewart.
By the way, this is all happening for free.
The 24-hour event can be accessed at https://www.startrek.com/day. Here’s the full schedule for the awesome anniversary celebration! (All events are in Eastern Standard Time.)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
3:00 am-3pm: Star Trek Episode marathon
3:00-6:30pm: A series of panels hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, in the following running order:
Star Trek: Discovery
with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez
Star Trek: The Original Series
with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry
Star Trek: Voyager
with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips
Star Trek: Enterprise
with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer
Star Trek: Lower Decks
with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan
Star Trek: Picard+Next Generation
with Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes
6:30pm-12:00am: Star Trek Marathon continues
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH
12:00am-3:30pm: Replay of Panels
So tune in on September 8th, and celebrate with fans the world over—Happy 54th, Trek!
