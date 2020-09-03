Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

CBS All Access’ Free Star Trek Day Will Celebrate 54 Years of Exploration

Thu Sep 3, 2020 2:50pm 3 comments 2 Favorites [+]

Exactly 54 years after the Star Trek pilot episode, “The Man Trap”, aired on television, CBS All Access plans to beam up every Trekker in the universe for a full day celebration. On September 8, a day of festivities kicks off with a marathon of episodes taken from everything from the Original Series to Picard, then continues with a series of panels featuring a Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin Green, the legendary George Takei and of course, Patrick Stewart.

By the way, this is all happening for free.

The 24-hour event can be accessed at https://www.startrek.com/day. Here’s the full schedule for the awesome anniversary celebration! (All events are in Eastern Standard Time.)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

3:00 am-3pm: Star Trek Episode marathon

 

3:00-6:30pm: A series of  panels hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, in the following running order:

Star Trek: Discovery

with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez

Star Trek: The Original Series

with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry

Star Trek: Voyager

with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips

Star Trek: Enterprise

with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer

Star Trek: Lower Decks

with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan

Star Trek: Picard+Next Generation

with Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes

 

6:30pm-12:00am: Star Trek Marathon continues

 

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH

12:00am-3:30pm: Replay of Panels

 

So tune in on September 8th, and celebrate with fans the world over—Happy 54th, Trek!

citation

Back to the top of the page

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.