CBS All Access’ Free Star Trek Day Will Celebrate 54 Years of Exploration

Exactly 54 years after the Star Trek pilot episode, “The Man Trap”, aired on television, CBS All Access plans to beam up every Trekker in the universe for a full day celebration. On September 8, a day of festivities kicks off with a marathon of episodes taken from everything from the Original Series to Picard, then continues with a series of panels featuring a Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin Green, the legendary George Takei and of course, Patrick Stewart.

By the way, this is all happening for free.

The 24-hour event can be accessed at https://www.startrek.com/day. Here’s the full schedule for the awesome anniversary celebration! (All events are in Eastern Standard Time.)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

3:00 am-3pm: Star Trek Episode marathon

3:00-6:30pm: A series of panels hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, in the following running order:

Star Trek: Discovery with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez Star Trek: The Original Series with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry Star Trek: Voyager with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips Star Trek: Enterprise with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer Star Trek: Lower Decks

with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan Star Trek: Picard+Next Generation with Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes

6:30pm-12:00am: Star Trek Marathon continues

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH

12:00am-3:30pm: Replay of Panels

So tune in on September 8th, and celebrate with fans the world over—Happy 54th, Trek!