The Welcome to the Blumhouse Trailer Wants to Unsettle You at Home

Blumhouse is ready to give audiences a generous helping of horror this October. The studio known for producing such scary movies as Get Out and Invisible Man will debut four chilling films on Amazon Prime Video as part of a new anthology series entitled Welcome to the Blumhouse. A recent trailer promises that the cast, stories and scares are going to be an extremely diverse lot.

The trailer mixed beautiful imagery with disturbing scenes to give us a peek at these four terrifying tales. We saw Phylicia Rashad giving an ominous statement about how the mind works, several people drowning in bodies of water, and a teenage ghost/zombie smiling at the camera. And in each and every story, someone ends up covered in blood. While the trailer is a little ambiguous, Amazon has provided details on what we’ll see when the anthology begins.

Welcome to the Blumhouse kicks off with two back-to-back films: The Lie and Black Box. In The Lie, The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King will star as a teenager whose parents, played by Peter Skaarsgard and Mirreille Enos, cover up a vicious crime that their daughter committed. Meanwhile, Black Box will focus on how an experimental treatment and the loss of a spouse unravels Underwater’s Mamoudou Athie’s mind.

A week after those two movies drop on the platform, audiences will get to see Evil Eye, a story that follows Glow’s Sunita Mani as she discovers a potentially devastating truth about her new love interest. This year’s anthology will close with Nocturne, which revolves around a twin who begins to outdo her sister at a private high school when she finds a recently deceased classmate’s notebook.

All of the spooky fun begins with the double feature of The Lie and Black Box on October 6th.