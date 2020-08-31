Netflix Releases Terrifying Trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor

If you miss seeing new horror films in theaters, Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor may give you the cinema-sized scares that you’ve been craving.

For those of us who were forced to analyze Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw in middle school, the plot of this upcoming tv series will seem very familiar. Victoria Pedretti’s Dani Clayton is hired to take care of two orphaned children in an isolated manor that has a serious ghost problem. While the plot isn’t original, Netflix hopes to put a new spin on the story with unsettling imagery and plentiful scares.

The recent trailer opens with Dani Clayton narrating over a child’s unsettling singing. After she makes horror movie mistake #1 and goes down into a dark basement alone, she finds a creepy doll sitting by itself. The moment she picks it up and walks away, an even scarier porcelain doll turns its head as if to say, “Yep, this is definitely a haunted house.” As the preview goes on, we get glimpses of a sp0oky well, supernatural happenings, frightened adults and children that are far too calm.

Although the most recent adaptation of The Turn of the Screw—the creatively titled The Turning—was bashed by critics, The Haunting of Bly Manor has a lot more going for it. Mike Flanagan, who created the critically praised The Haunting of Hill House returned to work on this adaptation. To make matters better, actors Henry Thomas, Kate Siegal and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who all appeared in The Haunting of Hill House, will all be playing new roles in the Bly Manor series.

Between the sheer amount of talent and unsettling trailer, The Haunting of Bly Manor has a good chance of scaring us out of our wits when it drops on Neflix on October 9th.