Shamier Anderson and Sam Neill Lead Cast of Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Drama Invasion

Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi series Invasion (not to be confused with the network’s forthcoming Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation) is back in business. On Thursday, Deadline reported that the show resumed production last week, and also unveiled part of a cast-list led by Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) and Sam Neill (Event Horizon).

Neill will play Sheriff John Bell Tyson, whom the publication describes as “a weathered rural lawman” about to retire, while Anderson will play Trevante Ward, “an extraordinary soldier” deployed to Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Paterson star Golshifteh Farahani (who recently starred in zombie invasion movie The Night Eats the World) and Firas Nassar (Fauda, Sirens) play the Maliks, a first generation Syrian immigrant couple living in Long Island. Farahani’s character Aneesha is described as a wife and mother, while Nassar’s character Ahmed is described as her husband, a “successful businessman.” Finally, Shiori Kutsuna (Deadpool 2’s Yukio) will play Mitsuki, who works for mission control in Japan’s NASA equivalent JAXA (renamed to JASA for the series).

Deadline describes the series as a “character-driven sci-fi drama” that tracks a global alien invasion from the perspective of citizens across multiple continents. So…Sense8 meets V? Or Babel with aliens? It certainly bears little resemblance to the other alien invasion TV series named Invasion, which ran from 2005 to 2006 on ABC. That Invasion, which was canceled after one season, centered mostly on a small town in Florida that gets beset by aliens in the aftermath of a hurricane.

Invasion is written and executive produced by the X-Men movies’ Simon Kinberg and Hunters’ David Weil, with The Alienist: Angel of Darkness’ Jakob Verbruggen directing and executive producing. Other executive producers include Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Andrew Baldwin, and Platform One’s Elisa Ellis, Deadline reports.

There’s no word yet on other cast-members or a release date.