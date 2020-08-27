Kelly Marie Tran to Star in Upcoming Disney Animated Feature Raya and the Last Dragon

Image: Disney

Although Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon is still in production, a single tweet from Entertainment Weekly got the movie trending in all the best ways.

The tweet showcased a stunning CG image of the sword-wielding protagonist Raya and her big animal sidekick Tuk-Tuk overlooking a bountiful sun-kissed land. The film will revolve around Raya’s quest to find the only living dragon, so she can stop a villain named Drunn from achieving their evil goals.

We are so excited for Kelly’s next endeavor. Read the full interview: https://t.co/OWYKR92Ia6 — Daily Kelly Marie Tran (@tranIoan) August 27, 2020

This upcoming animated movie will mark the first time Disney will release a movie where the main role is voiced by a Southeast Asian actress. That actress happens to be Kelly Marie Tran, who is best known for playing the energetic Rose Tico in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. Since Tran’s character was majorly sidelined in the most recent Star Wars film, her role in Raya and the Last Dragon will give her a much-deserved chance to showcase her talent in a Disney film.

Not only will this movie break barriers of representation, but according to Entertainment Weekly, Raya and the Last Dragon is also setting a new precedent by being “one of the first Disney Animation features to be developed from remote locations”. The stunning CG, exciting storyline, and Kelly Marie Tran’s involvement makes this an exciting project to wait for. No release date has been set.