Jaskier Makes Netflix’s Making The Witcher All About Himself

Eight months after I finally got Jaskier the bard’s catchy “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” out of my head, he’s returned to take over the Making The Witcher trailer.

In the preview, Joey Batey’s Jaskier tells us that Netflix’s special will finally give us a behind-the-scenes look at the show that made him famous. Not only does he reframe The Witcher to be a story about him, but he also hilariously dubs Henry Cavill’s Geralt as “the grumpy snowman”, rightfully calls Freya Allen’s Ciri out as a precocious teen, and renames Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer as a “sexy mage”. (For Jaskier’s sake, let’s hope the ridiculously powerful Yennefer doesn’t catch him talking about her like this.)

In between Jakier’s jabs at his fellow cast members, the trailer promises to give us insight into the creative decisions producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich made to get the series off the ground as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the exciting and emotional scenes that fans remember most from the series. While we don’t know exactly when season 2 of The Witcher, its upcoming animated spin-off, or the planned prequel series are coming out, you can get your fix of Jaskier and the rest of the cast by watching Making the Witcher on Netflix right now.