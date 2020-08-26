Breathe FIYAH Is Open to Submissions

Tor.com and FIYAH Magazine are officially open to submissions for Breathe FIYAH, an online flash fiction anthology co-edited by Brent Lambert and DaVaun Sanders. The finished anthology will appear on Tor.com, and will be available to read for free on October 19.

DaVaun and Brent are accepting submissions for original speculative flash fiction written by Black authors, including those from the Black diaspora and Black African authors.

As with short fiction published in FIYAH, they are looking for stories that reject regressive ideas of Blackness, respectability politics, and stereotypes. They want to see the stories you might be afraid to tell, because they deserve to be read.

They actively request submissions by Black authors who are members of other under-represented communities. This includes but is not limited to Black authors of any gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, nationality, religion, class, and physical or mental ability.

Submissions are open until August 28 at 9:00 AM EST (UTC-1:00). Click HERE for the submissions link. Be sure to read the guidelines below.

Good luck!

Guidelines

Submissions must not exceed 1,000 words.

Submissions must not have been previously published elsewhere, in any venue. This includes all forms of digital self-publishing (personal blogs, social media, etc.).

Submissions are limited to one story per individual.

We do not accept submissions made to other markets simultaneously.

Payment and Rights

Each author whose story is accepted for publication in Breathe FIYAH will be paid $250 for their story. Publication of your story in this anthology counts towards SFWA membership.

Tor.com and FIYAH Magazine each claim first world electronic rights, nonexclusive archival rights, and nonexclusive anthology rights to your story. This means that we are buying the rights to publish your story on Tor.com and FIYAH’s websites and in electronic issues of FIYAH’s magazine. This also means that if your story is accepted for this anthology then you can only publish your story as a reprint after it appears in either Tor.com or FIYAH and it cannot appear anywhere else online or in print prior to submission, or for 180 days after we publish it. After that it can be reprinted online, in a magazine, or in an anthology.