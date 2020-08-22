Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Peter Capaldi Will Play The Thinker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

Sat Aug 22, 2020 5:13pm Post a comment Favorite This
Screenshot: DC FanDome

It was announced at DC FanDome that Peter Capaldi has been cast as the Thinker in James Gunn’s upcoming redux of The Suicide Squad.

The panel held during DC FanDome saw director James Gunn and many of the cast chatting and getting viewers excited for the upcoming film, but the most exciting announcement came when it was revealed the Thinker will be portrayed by none other than Peter Capaldi.

The former star of Doctor Who noted on the panel that not every actor gets to be in a “big superhero movie”, and that the atmosphere on set was “so positive” and a “warm, wonderful, supportive place to be”, so he clearly had a fabulous time being the part of the film. See his clip from below:

And if you want a more official peek at his costume and overall look, a few character stills were released as well:

For fans who are less familiar, the Thinker was originally a man named Clifford DeVoe, typically an antagonist to the Flash. A failed lawyer who makes himself the “brains” behind small-time villain operations, he has been responsible for his fair share of havoc in the DC universe. His portrayal on the CW’s The Flash by Neil Sandilands left something to be desired—fans of the character are surely in for a treat with Capaldi behind the wheel, so to speak.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6th, 2021.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.