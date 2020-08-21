Here Are All of Book Your Summer Live!’s Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Events

Penguin Random House’s Book Your Summer Live! is well underway. In between August 21 and 22, the virtual book festival features readings, giveaways, panels, and other events from a whole host of authors and editors including Jim Butcher, Kat Cho, Laurell K. Hamilton, Micaiah Johnson, Alma Katsu, Naomi Novik, Nnedi Okorafor, Ann and Jeff VanderMeer, and many more! Check out all the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror events below!

All events are in Eastern Time. While the festival itself doesn’t require registration, some events require readers to individually register (link in each panel title).

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

12-1 PM: Modern Mythology

Kevin Hearne, K-Ming Chang, Genevieve Gornichec, Nikita Gill

Don’t miss K-Ming Chang (Bestiary), Nikita Gill (The Girl and the Goddess: Stories and Poems of Divine Wisdom), Genevieve Gornichec (The Witch’s Heart), and Kevin Hearne (Ink & Sigil) explore the stories that have enchanted generations, across eras and cultures, and discuss turning ancient myths into modern tales.

Moderated by Jess Wade, Senior Editor, Berkley and Ace.

1-2 PM: Debut Authors

Micaiah Johnson, Daniel Hornsby, Mega Majumdar, Ros Anderson

Meet the authors behind some of our favorite new fiction on 2020! Debut authors Ros Anderson (The Hierarchies), Daniel Hornsby (Via Negativa), Micaiah Johnson (The Space Between Worlds), and Megha Majumdar (A Burning) discuss their new novels, which include the story of a moving road trip, a sci-fi adventure, a dystopian world, and a political thriller. You will not want to miss being one of the first to hear about these great new reads!

Moderated by Lindsey Elias, Director of Consumer Shows and Conferences, Penguin Random House.

2-3 PM: Binge-worthy Series and How to Write Them

Jay Kristoff, Kiersten White, Kat Cho, Amanda Joy, Amie Kaufman

Looking for your next favorite YA sci-fi/fantasy read? Look no further than this conversation with Kat Cho (Vicious Spirits), Amanda Joy (A River of Royal Blood), Jay Kristoff (The Aurora Cycle), and Kiersten White (The Guinevere Deception) as they discuss their bestselling books and what it takes to tell a multi-volume story!

Moderated by Amie Kaufman (The Aurora Cycle).

7:30-8:30 PM: Writing Wisdom

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Robert Jones Jr., Sabaa Tahir, Jasmine Guillory

A Book Your Summer Live marquee event! No two authors have the same journey to publication. Find out how our bestselling authors Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Someone Who Will Love You In All Your Damaged Glory), Robert Jones Jr. (The Prophets), Jasmine Guillory (Party of Two), and Sabaa Tahir (An Ember in the Ashes series) came to be published authors of fiction, non-fiction, and short stories.

Moderated by Maya Ziv, Executive Editor, Dutton.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

12:30-1:30 PM: Reddit AMA w/ Jim Butcher

Jim Butcher—author of the #1 New York Times bestselling Dresden Files series, an urban fantasy that follows Harry Dresden, Chicago’s only professional wizard, as he gets down to business investigating paranormal crime with a blend of magic, mystery, and mayhem—will be answering your questions live! Submit your question about writing, work, fantasy, favorite snacks, and anything in between and read through responses as the author writes them!

1:00-2:00 PM: Hair-Raising Horror

Alexis Henderson, Alma Katsu, Josh Malerman, Riley Sager

From jump scares to atmospheric slow burns, these authors are pros at giving us goosebumps and nightmares. Peel back the curtain on some of your favorite scares, with frightening masters of horror Alexis Henderson (The Year of the Witching), Alma Katsu (The Deep), Josh Malerman (Malorie), and Riley Sager (Home Before Dark).

Moderated by Tricia Narwani, Editorial Director, Del Rey Books.

5:00-6:00 PM: Fantasy

A.J. Hackwith, Sarah Kuhn, Naomi Novik, Nnedi Okorafor, Ann and Jeff VanderMeer

Take a trip exploring strange worlds, fantastic characters, and unbelievable epics with some of the most celebrated fantasy writers, A.J. Hackwith (The Archive of the Forgotten), Sarah Kuhn (Doctor Aphra (Star Wars)), Naomi Novik (A Deadly Education), Nnedi Okorafor (Ikenga), and Ann and Jeff VanderMeer (The Big Book of Science Fiction).

Moderated by Constance Summar, Bookseller and Event Director, Mysterious Galaxy.

6:00-7:00 PM: The Stars of Urban Fantasy

Laurell K. Hamilton, Kim Harrison, Maryelizabeth Yturralde

Get up close and personal with two of the top urban fantasy novelists of all time, Laurell K. Hamilton (Sucker Punch) and Kim Harrison (American Demon).

Moderated by Maryelizabeth Yturralde, Bookseller, Creating Conversations.

7:00-8:30 PM: Geek Geek Revolution

Alina Boyden, Shaun Hamill, Rory Power, Mikki Kendall, David Yoon