William Jackson Harper Will Narrate Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King for Serial Box

Photo of William Jackson Harper by Sela Shiloni

Fans of The Good Place may have said a tearful good-bye to Chidi and co. in January, but we’ll be seeing (or rather hearing) William Jackson Harper very soon. Serial Box has announced that the newly Emmy-nominated actor will be narrating its next Marvel story, Black Panther: Sins of the King. 

“I’ve long been a fan of sci-fi, but there’s always been a dearth of Black characters in those worlds, especially when brought to the screen,” the actor said in a statement, according to the press release. “I remember seeing Black Panther in the theater and just being giddy about how many kids like me will have this be one of their first and formative sci-fi experiences, and how open they will be to seeing all kinds of people inhabiting these worlds as they grow older, which is why I am thrilled to be a part of this project.”

The 16-episode Black Panther story follows T’Challa as he battles demons both literal and metaphorical—an army of undead, as well as sins of the past—while dealing with the mysterious resurrection of his “long-lost” father.

Here’s the series’ synopsis, from the press release:

In Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King, T’Challa’s rule is threatened by an unexpected source: his father’s unintended resurrection. An adventure thriller rife with political intrigue, the story pits Black Panther against mistakes of the past and dark forces intent to take vengeance on Wakanda. The story will see the return of Okoye, Shuri, and cameos from Marvel favorites like Misty Knight and War Machine. Fans will also be introduced to never-before-seen characters and a new villain with the ability to resurrect the dead.

Ira Madison III (Keep It!Daybreak) leads the writing team, which includes Tananarive Due (The Good House, My Soul to Keep), Steven Barnes (the Tennyson Hardwick series), Geoffrey Thorne (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest) and Mohale Mashigo (The Yearning, Intruders).

“Sci-fi and fantasy have long explored the relationship between sons and fathers, but I thought an all-Black writing team would be uniquely equipped to tell a powerful story about Black sons and fathers, one that normally goes untold in the world of super hero stories,” Madison said in a statement, according to the press release. “It’s such an honor to bring T’Challa to life in a new story for fans of Black Panther, including myself, who never imagined while reading Avengers and Fantastic Four comics as a kid I’d get to come up with stories for the Black Panther himself.”

Black Panther: Sins of the King will arrive in January 2021. Episode One is entitled “The Omen,” and you can read a sample now on the Serial Box website.

