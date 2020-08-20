Empowering Indigenous Heroes and Creators With Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1

MARVEL’S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1 Cover by JIM TERRY & BRIAN REBER ; MARVEL’S VOICES #1 cover by Ryan Benjamin

Marvel’s putting the spotlight on Indigenous heroes this fall.

In February 2020, superhero fans were treated to Marvel’s Voices #1. The well-received comic featured BIPOC characters written and drawn by a diverse team of artists. Marvel Comics is following that success with Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1. The announcement of the book on Marvel.com came along with a preview of what we can expect to see in the fall.

One of the stories will follow Echo, a Native American superhero with photographic reflexes. While the exact plot details are unclear, Marvel implied she’ll be important to the wider Marvel universe by the end of the arc. Another story in the anthology will focus on Dani Moonstar, a.k.a. Mirage, trying to reconcile with her ancestry while living in the modern world. The last story Marvel mentioned revolves around the X-Men—given that an Apache hero named Warpath has been a longstanding member of the team, it’s likely that we’ll see him feature prominently in that storyline.

Marvel’s post also highlighted the diverse and talented group of Indigenous artists that was assembled to work on the book. The team includes Whitefish Lake First Nation artist Kyle Charles, Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler, and Tongva artist Weshoyot Alvitre.

They are all joined by an impressive writing team: Rebecca Roanhorse, Black/Ohkay Owingeh Hugo and Locus Award-winning author, will contribute to Echo’s story. Moonstar’s tale will be written by Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger, a major contributor to the Indigenous Futurism movement. And rounding out the team of announced writers is Blackfeet Native American author Stephen Graham Jones. (If you want see some of Jones’ work before the book drops, you can read his Bram Stoker award-winning novella Mapping the Interior and check out Night of the Mannequins when it goes on sale September 1st!) These creatives are being led by prominent Native American artist Jeffrey Veregge, who had a display at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian from 2018-2019 that combined Indigenous imagery with Marvel heroes.

Marvel’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating Indigenous characters is inspiring to see. Fans will be able to check out Marvel’s Voices: Indigneous Voices #1 and a reprint of Marvel’s Voices #1 in November.