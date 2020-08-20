Cross the Collapsing Divide in The Last Watch by J.S. Dewes

Photo courtesy of the author

A handful of soldiers stand between humanity and annihilation…

We are so excited to share with you the cover for a new sci-fi space adventure from debut author J.S. Dewes! The Last Watch will be available on April 20th 2021 from Tor Books.

Author J.S. Dewes has said:

The second my brilliant editor, Jen Gunnels, suggested featuring this scene on the cover, I very professionally said, “That sounds perfect, thank you,” then hung up and screamed excitedly about it to my family and friends. Asking for a depiction of utter annihilation from space and time at the edge of the universe is a pretty big ask, but designer Peter Lutjen…well…annihilated it. Between the contrasting colors, gradient of stars, and surreal depiction of unraveling matter, this cover perfectly evokes the scope and existential chaos of the setting. Also, it looks like a disaster movie poster which is, objectively, the best kind of movie, and my inner kid is geeking out. (Okay fine my outer adult is too.) I’m more excited than ever to share The Last Watch with the world in April!

The Last Watch

The Divide. It’s the edge of the universe. Now it’s collapsing—and taking everyone and everything with it. The only ones who can stop it are the Sentinels—the recruits, exiles, and court-martialed dregs of the military. At the Divide, Adequin Rake, commanding the Argus, has no resources, no comms—nothing, except for the soldiers that no one wanted. They’re humanity’s last chance.

J. S. Dewes has a Bachelor of Arts in Film from Columbia College Chicago, and has written scripts for award-winning films, which have screened at San Diego Comic-Con and dozens of film festivals across the nation. The Last Watch is her first novel.