Warrior Nun Is Getting A Second Season

Screenshot: Netflix

We haven’t seen the last of Warrior Nun. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Based on Ben Dunn’s comic book series Warrior Nun Areala, the series follows a young woman named Ava Silver, who is resurrected in a morgue after the titular warrior nun dies and her power-granting “halo” gets embedded in her back. Given a new chance at life, she joins the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret Catholic sect that has been fighting demons since medieval times.

According to Deadline, stars Alba Baptista, Lorena Andrea, Olivia Delcán, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Toya Turner will return for the second season. There’s no word yet on new cast-members or a release date. Check out the announcement video below, and then head over to Keith R.A. DeCandido’s overview of Warrior Nun season 1.