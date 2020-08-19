Rachel Weisz Will Play Jeremy Irons’ Characters In Amazon’s Dead Ringers Remake

Screenshot: 20th Century Fox | Photo of Rachel Weisz by Neil Grabowsky/Montclair Film, licensed under CC BY 2.0

At last, a remake to get excited about: Collider reports that David Cronenberg‘s Dead Ringers is getting a series adaptation over at Amazon, with Jeremy Irons’ characters to be played by none other than Rachel Weisz.

In case you haven’t seen it, the original 1988 film starred Irons (recently seen masticating the scenery of HBO’s Watchmen as a delightfully horrid aging Ozymandias) as a pair of twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle. To say that they don’t take the Hippocratic Oath very seriously is a huge understatement: not only does Elliot seduce all of his patients, but he also passes his unsuspecting lovers off to Beverly, who impersonates his brother to keep up the charade. This being Cronenberg, things only get much weirder and darker from there.

While Amazon Studios and co-producer Annapurna Television have yet to release a synopsis, Annapurna COO Sue Naegle promised that it will be a “fresh take on the original, which will no doubt be even more twisted,” revealing in a press release (per Collider) that Weisz’s characters will keep the last name Mantle.

According to Collider, Weisz will executive produce alongside Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth, Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People), who will pen the script. There’s no word yet on other casting or crew details, or a tentative release date.

