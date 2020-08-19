Get Ready for A Matrix Film Without Morpheus

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Studios

It looks like Morpheus has been officially unplugged from the Matrix.

Laurence Fishburne played the revolutionary sci-fi leader Morpheus in three films, The Matrix Online videogame, and in a Kia Motors commercial. But despite his long history with the character, he won’t be appearing in Matrix 4. During an interview with New York Magazine, Laurence Fishburne said that he has “not been invited” to return to the upcoming sci-fi film.

One major reason that Morpheus may have been left off the cast list is because, well… the character died around fifteen years ago. During the events of Matrix Online, Morpheus was killed by a character named “The Assassin”. Given that the Wachowski siblings, who directed the first film, contributed to the story of the game, his death could be canon in the larger Matrix universe.

Although fans might be disappointed that Morpheus won’t be fighting alongside Neo and Trinity, the actor seems to have made peace with being left out of Matrix 4. When speaking about the cast and crew of the film, Fishburne said, “I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Even without Morpheus, Matrix 4 has some big names still attached to the project. As previously reported, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to play Neo and Trinity, and Lana Wachowski is coming back to direct. They’ll be joined by a talented cast that includes: Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jones and the legen—wait for it—dary Neil Patrick Harris.

A news report from Variety indicates that we’ll see a Morpheus-less Matrix 4 in 2022.