Download the July/August 2020 Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter

Note: In case you aren’t already, be sure to sign up for the Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter so you can get the September-October Short Fiction bundle!
This month, we’re featuring stories by:
- Katharine Duckett
- Garth Nix
- Matthew Pridham
- Maureen McHugh
- Carolyn Ives Gilman
- Claire Wrenwood
- R. K. Duncan
Download the story bundle—available in epub, mobi, and PDF formats—in one bundle here:
EPUB (27 MB)
MOBI (52 MB)
PDF (139 MB)
Note: If you’re having issues with the download process, please email [email protected].