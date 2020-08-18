The First Trailer for Paragon Features Fairies, Cultists, and Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo as the Grim Reaper? Sign us the hell up! SYFY Wire has released the first trailer for sci-fi/horror/fantasy/action series Paragon: The Shadow Wars, which stars the actor and frequent Robert Rodriguez collaborator as a gun-toting, staff-wielding soul-collector in a world full of cultists, fairies, portals, demons, anomalies, and skin-tight gothic streetwear.

According to the publication, the series takes place in the aftermath of a “celestial apocalypse” that left Heaven not just vacated, but completely nonexistent. (Okay, but did someone attack and dethrone God? Unclear.) When the trailer begins, people’s afterlives are now up for grabs, with two main competitors trying to monopolize the soul trade: Reapers and demons. These Reapers also happen to have Descendants, one of whom is protagonist Jael (Franziska Schissler), the titular Paragon. But while Jael and Trejo’s character, Kincaid, journey through churches, Buddhist temples, and underground cultist enclaves, a sinister all-powerful mage named Kalypso (Alisondra Alexander) is completing an enchantment that could bring about another apocalypse…for good.

Here’s the official synopsis, from SYFY Wire‘s YouTube Channel:

Heaven is gone. In Paragon’s world, where Reapers take souls and demons bargain with humans for their place in the food chain, a new descendant named Jael has emerged. After centuries of civil unrest in the real world, a new war is waging among those who are seeking to create a new after-life – and Jael finds herself in the middle of it. She must venture into the dark world of Soul Reaping and embrace her new role as the Paragon.

Paragon also stars Khu and Justin Price, who serve as producers alongside Schissler. There’s no release date yet for the series, which SYFYWire reports is currently being pitched to networks.