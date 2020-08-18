Amazon’s Utopia Will Debut on September 25th

Amazon has released a new trailer for its upcoming series Utopia, and revealed when the series will debut: September 25th.

The show, based on the cult series from the UK’s Channel 4, is about a group of unlikely comic book fans who realize that their favorite comic predicts a number of deadly disasters.

Amazon unveiled the series during the virtual San Diego Comic-Con in July. The series comes from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects Gillian Flynn, and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Dan Byrd, Ashleigh Lathrop, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe—all fans of a comic that predicts a number of deadly pandemics, who take it upon themselves to save the world.

This new trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect from the show: A group of fans gather at a convention, where they celebrate Utopia, and realize that the comic predicted outbreaks like Ebola, MERS, and Zika “years before the first case in the world.”

Some fans are extremely critical of that fan theory, but as they dig deeper, they find that there’s more to the story than they expect, especially as a new pandemic breaks out across the world.

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 25th.