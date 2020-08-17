You Can And Should Watch The Entire Second Season of Star Trek: Short Treks On YouTube Right Now

Credit: CBS

After CBS brought Star Trek back to television for CBS All Access with Star Trek: Discovery, it soon followed it up with an innovative series called Short Treks, each of which ran for 10-15 minutes and which featured stories from all over Trek’s vast timeline. (Check out Keith R. A. DeCandido’s coverage of all of them here.)

CBS renewed the tiny anthology series for a second season, and now following a nomination for this year’s Prime Time Emmy Awards (in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category), CBS has opted to put up all six episodes from that season on its platforms, including YouTube.

According to the press release, viewers can see the episodes on CBS.com, the CBS Mobile App, and on YouTube. They’ll remain there until August 31st. This season featured tie-in episodes to Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, following characters like Spock and Number One, Captain Lynne Lucero, Tribbles, Michael Burnham, and more. This season also broke away from just live-action shorts, too: the episode “Ephraim and Dot” is animated, while “The Girl Who Made the Stars” is animated with CGI.

You can watch all six episodes below: