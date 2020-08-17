Wil Wheaton Will Narrate the Ready Player Two Audiobook

Photo of Ernest Cline by Dan Winters | Photo of Wil Wheaton courtesy of Penguin Random House

Wil Wheaton will reprise his role as narrator for Ready Player Two! Penguin Random House Audio announced this week that the actor will once again narrate the audiobook version of Ernest Cline’s sequel to Ready Player One, which will be released simultaneously with the hardcover and ebook editions.



While the plot for the sequel has been kept under wraps, we’re assuming it will pick up where the first book left off—that is, following Wade/Parzival, Art3mis, and Aech as they continue their adventures in the OASIS after they [redacted for spoilers].

Here’s the plot synopsis of the first book, for a quick refresher:

A world at stake. A quest for the ultimate prize. Are you ready? In the year 2045, reality is an ugly place. The only time Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the OASIS, a vast virtual world where most of humanity spends their days. When the eccentric creator of the OASIS dies, he leaves behind a series of fiendish puzzles, based on his obsession with the pop culture of decades past. Whoever is first to solve them will inherit his vast fortune—and control of the OASIS itself. Then Wade cracks the first clue. Suddenly he’s beset by rivals who’ll kill to take this prize. The race is on—and the only way to survive is to win.

Ready Player One got the silver screen treatment in 2018 with an adaptation by Steven Spielberg, starring Tye Sheridan as Parzival/Wade, Olivia Cooke as Art3mis, Lena Waithe as Aech, and Ben Mendelsohn as Sorrento. There’s no word yet on whether the sequel will be adapted as well.

Ready Player Two will be released in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook forms on November 24.