Tor.com is Seeking a Part-Time Book & Entertainment News Writer (Contract)

Tor.com is looking for a remote part-time news writer to work 20 hours per week on a contract basis.

Ideal candidates should have one year or more of experience in reporting/writing entertainment news and/or as an online beat reporter, a clean and direct writing style, and a sustained and explorative interest in and familiarity with science fiction and fantasy literature.

Applicants who identify with groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the publishing industry [including but not limited to: BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, veterans and people with disabilities], are strongly encouraged to apply.

The news writer would report on and write 2-4 news articles per day, typically 100-500 words each, in the following coverage areas:

Science fiction and fantasy literature/publishing news : Cover reveals, book progress updates, new acquisitions, TV/movie deals.

: Cover reveals, book progress updates, new acquisitions, TV/movie deals. News and updates about book-related media : The Witcher, Star Trek, The Wheel of Time, Dune, and so on.

: The Witcher, Star Trek, The Wheel of Time, Dune, and so on. Fan and fandom culture: Cool art, intriguing theories, major event coverage (Comic Con panels and announcements, etc) and so on.

You can see examples of our news coverage here.

The deeper your nerd knowledge, the better, of course. This position will be an employee of Headway Workforce Solutions.