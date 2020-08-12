Ruby Rose Elaborates On Her Batwoman Exit

Source: BatwomanCW on Twitter

Ruby Rose has opened up about her surprise departure from The CW’s Batwoman in May. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that an on-set injury that led to back surgery, the challenges of leading a superhero show, and some time spent thinking in quarantine all contributed to her exit.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough,” she told the publication. “Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”

In the interview, Rose emphasized that she has pride and love for her tenure and colleagues on the show, adding that she would “definitely” return to television after taking a break to “fully heal.” She also said that quarantine, which began before the show could finish the real finale, allowed her to reflect on what she wanted to achieve and “have a dialogue” with the producers “about a lot of things.”

Rose wrapped up the interview by reiterating her congratulations for new Batwoman lead Javicia Leslie, whose casting was announced in July. Leslie’s character, Ryan Wilder, is described as “an out lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero,” who will be investigating Kate Kane’s disappearance as part of the plot.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement at the time, as reported by Variety.

Batwoman is expected to return to The CW in January 2021.