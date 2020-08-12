DragonCon has been a mainstay convention in Atlanta, Georgia for decades, a massive gathering to celebrate all things nerd, from tabletop gaming to films and television to cosplay to SFF novels.
Since 2016, the convention organizers have been holding their own set of awards, the Dragon Awards. This year’s finalists for the award have been revealed, and public voting is now open.
Spread out across 15 categories, the Dragon Award honors the best science fiction, fantasy, horror, YA/Middle Grade, Military science fiction or fantasy, alternative history, tie-in novels, as well as comics, graphic novels, TV shows, movies, and games of the last year.
The awards are open to the general public—you don’t need a DragonCon membership to vote. Voters who register will get a survey (check to make sure you haven’t opted out of Survey Monkey surveys) in their email asking them for their top picks.
Registration will last until September 4th, and the recipients of the award will be announced at the convention—which is being held virtually this year.
Best Science Fiction Novel
- The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
- The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- The Last Emperox by John Scalzi
- The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson
- Network Effect by Martha Wells
- Wanderers by Chuck Wendig
Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)
- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- Jade War by Fonda Lee
- Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
- Dead Astronauts by Jeff VanderMeer
- The Burning White by Brent Weeks
Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel
- Finch Merlin and the Fount of Youth by Bella Forrest
- Catfishing on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer
- The Grace Year by Kim Liggett
- Force Collector by Kevin Shinick
- The Poison Jungle by Tui T. Sutherland
- Cog by Greg van Eekhout
Best Military Science Fiction or Fantasy Novel
- Savage Wars by Jason Anspach & Nick Cole
- Edge of Valor by Josh Hayes
- Aftershocks by Marko Kloos
- Defiance by Bear Ross
- Howling Dark by Christopher Ruocchio
- System Failure by Joe Zieja
Best Alternate History Novel
- The Girl with No Face by M. H. Boroson
- Witchy Kingdom by D. J. Butler
- Revolution by W. L. Goodwater
- As Our World Ends by Jack Hunt
- Up-time Pride and Down-time Prejudice by Mark H. Huston
- A Nation Interrupted by Kevin McDonald
Best Media Tie-In Novel
- Firefly – The Ghost Machine by James Lovegrove
- Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack
- Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War by John Jackson Miller
- Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse
- Aliens: Phalanx by Scott Sigler
Best Horror Novel
- Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
- Scavenger Hunt by Michaelbrent Collings
- The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
- The Pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North
- The Toll by Cherie Priest
Best Comic Book
- Avengers by Jason Aaron, Ed McGuinness
- Bitter Root by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene
- Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett
- Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
- Spider-Woman by Karla Pacheco, Pere Perez, Paulo Siqueira
- Undiscovered Country by Charles Soule, Scott Snyder, Daniele Orlandini, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Matt D. Wilson
Best Graphic Novel
- Batman Universe by Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Derington
- Battlestar Galactica Counterstrike by John Jackson Miller, Daniel HDR
- Black Bolt by Christian Ward, Frazier Irving, Stephanie Hans
- Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
- Mister Miracle by Tom King, Mitch Gerads
- Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1 by James Tynion IV, Werther Dell’Edera
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series
- Altered Carbon – Netflix
- Lost In Space – Netflix Originals
- Star Trek: Picard – CBS All Access
- The Expanse – Amazon Prime
- The Mandalorian – Disney+
- The Witcher – Netflix
- Watchmen – HBO
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie
- Ad Astra by James Gray
- Fast Color by Julia Hart
- Joker by Todd Phillips
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by J. J. Abrams
- Terminator: Dark Fate by Tim Miller
- The Lion King by Jon Favreau
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy PC / Console Game
- Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software & 2k Games
- Control – Remedy Entertainment & 505 Games
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions & Sony Interactive
- Gears 5 – The Coalition & Xbox Game Studios
- Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment & Electronic Arts
- The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment & Private Division
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Mobile Game
- Arknights – Hypergryph, Yostar
- Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios & Activision Games
- Grindstone – Capybara Games Inc.
- Manifold Garden – William Chyr Studio
- Minecraft Earth – Mojang Studios & Xbox Game Studios
- Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik & Akupara Games
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Board Game
- Forgotten Waters – Plaid Hat Games
- Jaws of the Lion – Cephalofair Games
- Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid – Renegade Game Studios
- Tapestry – Stonemaier Games
- The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine – Kosmos
- The King’s Dilemma – Horrible Guild Game Studio
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Miniatures / Collectible Card / Role-Playing Game
- Alien RPG – Free League Publishing
- Battlestar Galactica – Starship Battles: Viper Mk. VII – Ares Games
- Magic: The Gathering: Throne of Eldraine – Wizards of the Coast
- Pathfinder Second Edition – Paizo Publishing
- Spectaculars Core Game – Scratchpad Publishing
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Warcry – Games Workshop
Comment Preview