DragonCon has been a mainstay convention in Atlanta, Georgia for decades, a massive gathering to celebrate all things nerd, from tabletop gaming to films and television to cosplay to SFF novels.

Since 2016, the convention organizers have been holding their own set of awards, the Dragon Awards. This year’s finalists for the award have been revealed, and public voting is now open.

Spread out across 15 categories, the Dragon Award honors the best science fiction, fantasy, horror, YA/Middle Grade, Military science fiction or fantasy, alternative history, tie-in novels, as well as comics, graphic novels, TV shows, movies, and games of the last year.

The awards are open to the general public—you don’t need a DragonCon membership to vote. Voters who register will get a survey (check to make sure you haven’t opted out of Survey Monkey surveys) in their email asking them for their top picks.

Registration will last until September 4th, and the recipients of the award will be announced at the convention—which is being held virtually this year.