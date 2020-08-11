Hulu is Turning Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Mexican Gothic Into a Series

Photo credit: Martin Dee

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s latest novel Mexican Gothic just hit stores at the end of June, and it’s about to hit streaming video: According to Deadline, Hulu has begun developing the novel for a limited series.

The novel is about Noemí Taboada, a young aristocratic woman who’s dispatched to a remote mining down in central Mexico after her recently-wed cousin sends her family a disturbing letter. She says that there are ghosts in the house, and that her new husband and his family won’t let her leave.

When Noemí arrives at High Place, she discovers that her cousin’s new home is a decrepit, depressing, and decaying place, and that her new family harbors some deep, horrifying secrets. As the title suggests, Moreno-Garcia’s novel is a gothic horror, with echoes of Dracula, The Yellow Wallpaper, and Jane Eyre.

The series will come from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo’s Milojo Productions, and ABC Signature, and Moreno-Garcia will serve as executive producer on the project. She noted that she’s “excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey.”