Robert Pattinson Tried to Hide His Batman Audition From Christopher Nolan With World’s Most Transparent Excuse

What do you do if you’re trying to hide your audition for the world’s most high-profile superhero role from a director who just so happens to have directed three whole movies about said superhero? Well, if you’re Robert Pattinson, apparently you go with the flimsiest work excuse in the playbook.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” the actor told The Irish Times while promoting Tenet. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test – I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

Good thing it all worked out in the end, because Pattinson revealed in the same interview that all that running around against the stream of time has done wonders to Bruce Wayne-ify his body.

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” the actor told the publication. “The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

Matt Reeves’ The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard as the mysterious “Gotham D.A. Gil Colson.” The film is slated for an October 21, 2021 release, followed by a spin-off series intended for HBO Max helmed by Reeves, Boardwalk Empire’s Terence Winter, and Battinson producer Dylan Clark.

