Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia Series Is Getting a Trollhunters Movie

Screenshot: Netflix

We’re getting a Trollhunters movie! Coinciding with the release of Tales of Arcadia season 3, Wizards, Collider reports that Guillermo del Toro’s anthology series will live on with an “epic-sized feature film” on Netflix entitled Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, featuring characters from all three installments.

According to the publication, the plot will feature the protagonists of Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards joining together to “fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.”

Trollhunters… 3 Below… Wizards… the saga concludes in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a Netflix original film coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/lomyDi74qw — Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (@talesofarcadia) August 7, 2020

Launched in 2017, the animated Tales of Arcadia series takes place in the titular California suburb, an unassuming small town with a supernatural side. It began with Trollhunters, which featured the voice of the late Anton Yelchin (later replaced by Emile Hirsch) as Jim, a teenage boy who begins living a double-life as a Trollhunter when he enters a magical world. The second series, 3Below, moved into the science fiction genre, and starred Tatiana Maslany and Diego Luna as Princess Aja and Prince Krel, two royal aliens on the run who find refuge in Arcadia Oaks. The third and final series, Wizards, stars Colin O’Donoghue as Douxie “Big D” Hisirdoux, a Wizard who travels back in time to medieval Camelot.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans arrives on Netflix some time in 2021. A full cast list can be found on Collider.