I Really Hope This Korean Space Opera Film Makes Its Way to The US

Sarcastic robots. A crew of desperate spacers aboard a spaceship. Pitched space battles. Some very nice scenery. All of those things are present in a new trailer (h/t Bleeding Cool) for a new Korean space opera film called Space Sweepers, which looks like it’ll be a whole lot of fun to watch.

Set in the year 2092, Earth is in ruins, and crews of salvagers fight amongst themselves to try squeeze out as much money as they can from the scraps. There’s the pilot (Song Joong-Ki), the captain (Kim Tae-Ri), the Engineer (Jin Seon-Kyu), and their weapons robot (Yoo Hae-Jin). It’s a hard life, and the crew has been down on their luck.

The crew comes across an abandoned ship and opens it up, only to find what appears to be a small girl. But it’s not a girl — it’s a deadly android that doubles as a bomb. While some of the crew want to sell the android, their captain forbids it. Judging from the rest of the trailer, it looks like their rivals are thinking the same thing. There’s gunfights, hand-t0-hand fights, space battles, lots of things blowing up, spaceships, and quite a bit more. The entire think looks like an exuberant mashup of Guardians of the Galaxy, Firefly and last year’s The Wandering Earth. It’s the type of film that you just need buckets of popcorn for as you sit down and take in the excitement.

The film is slated to come out on September 23rd in Korea. Hopefully, some distributor will pick up the film for a release here in the United States at some point in the near future.